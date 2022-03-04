$31,885 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 5 7 1 K M Used Get Financing





Listing ID: 8466537

Stock #: N236628B

VIN: 3C6RR6KT2GG197709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N236628B

Mileage 28,571 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Next Generation Engine Controller 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Rear-wheel drive 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering 1600# Maximum Payload Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Interior Rear Folding Seat glove box Manual air conditioning Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

