2016 RAM 1500
Outdoorsman - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
146,345KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8996599
- Stock #: N172306A
- VIN: 1C6RR7TM6GS224612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,345 KM
Vehicle Description
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 146,345 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
