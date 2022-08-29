$40,488 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 8 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9101044

9101044 Stock #: P511596A

P511596A VIN: 1C6RR7NM7GS328393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,860 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.