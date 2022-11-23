Menu
2016 RAM 1500

102,399 KM

$34,599

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

102,399KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9376957
  • Stock #: N302715B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT8GS395639

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N302715B
  • Mileage 102,399 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2016 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 102,399 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. Upgrade to a new level of class in a pickup truck with this Ram Laramie. It comes with leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and 10-speaker audio, chrome exterior trim including chrome-clad aluminum wheels, a rearview camera, rear park assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Premium Sound Package

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

