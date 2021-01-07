Menu
2016 RAM 2500

74,449 KM

Details Description Features

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

ST Locally Driven/ One Owner/ Plenty of Options

2016 RAM 2500

ST Locally Driven/ One Owner/ Plenty of Options

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$47,998

+ taxes & licensing

74,449KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6596902
  • Stock #: LC0691
  • VIN: 3C6TR5FJ1GG192977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with Options/ Single Owner/ Local



This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 74,449 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

The ST 2500 is equipped with excellent features and a hard working attitude. This truck comes with 17-inch wheels, a rubber floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, a 6 speaker audio system, cruise control, air conditioning and a tough suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it!


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Next Generation Engine Controller
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front fog lamps
HD suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Hemi Badge
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Chrome Front Bumper
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Chrome rear step bumper
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Firestone Brand Tires
Front Cupholder
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Regular Amplifier
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
180-amp alternator
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
GPS Antenna Input
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Setting
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Front High-Back Seats
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
8.4" Touchscreen
Front Facing Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Audio
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Passenger Seat
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,860 kgs (8,510 lbs)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum
Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL All-Terrain NO LONGER AVAILABLE for factory ordering as of March 3, 2014.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

