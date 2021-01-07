2016 RAM 2500

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 74,449 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
The ST 2500 is equipped with excellent features and a hard working attitude. This truck comes with 17-inch wheels, a rubber floor that makes it a breeze to keep clean, a 6 speaker audio system, cruise control, air conditioning and a tough suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it!
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Next Generation Engine Controller
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front fog lamps
HD suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Hemi Badge
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Chrome Front Bumper
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Chrome rear step bumper
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Firestone Brand Tires
Front Cupholder
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination