2016 RAM 3500

$61,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 8 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8003070

8003070 Stock #: LC1069

LC1069 VIN: 3C63R3HL6GG208271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,872 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Remote Keyless Entry Electronically Controlled Throttle glove box Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 121.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 5,125 kgs (11,300 lbs) 4350# Maximum Payload Exterior Chrome Wheels Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.