Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500. This 2016 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 136,872 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 3500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features like a Class V hitch receiver, 18-inch chrome clad wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heavy-duty Hotchkiss rear suspension, a chrome grille, an anti-spin rear differential, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chrome Wheels, Anti-spin Differential, Remote Keyless Entry.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store. We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times. SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862 SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information. All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Electronically Controlled Throttle
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
121.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,125 kgs (11,300 lbs)
4350# Maximum Payload
Chrome Wheels
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Anti-Spin Differential
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.