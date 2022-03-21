Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 3500

62,420 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn - Navigation - Two-Tone Paint

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn - Navigation - Two-Tone Paint

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,420KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8804867
  • Stock #: 16800
  • VIN: 3C63R3FL0GG349954

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16800
  • Mileage 62,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Get the job done in comfort and style in this extremely capable Ram 3500. This 2016 Ram 3500 is for sale today.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 62,420 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 3500's trim level is Laramie Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, and navigation, premium heated and ventilated leather seats, power folding, heated, auto-dimming, memory mirrors, an electronic trailer brake controller, spray-in bedliner, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Two-tone Paint, Heated Leather Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Two-tone paint
Heated leather seats
Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2022 Chevrolet Equin...
 5,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger S...
 57,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 270 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory