2016 RAM 3500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 4 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8804867

8804867 Stock #: 16800

16800 VIN: 3C63R3FL0GG349954

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16800

Mileage 62,420 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Two-tone paint Seating Heated leather seats Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.