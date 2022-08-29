$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2016 RAM 3500
SLT - Chrome Wheels
234,065KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9044698
- Stock #: 17680
- VIN: 3C63R3DL0GG251493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,065 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 234,065 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 3500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 3500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features like a Class V hitch receiver, 18-inch chrome clad wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heavy-duty Hotchkiss rear suspension, a chrome grille, an anti-spin rear differential, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Chrome Wheels, Anti-spin Differential, Remote Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Remote Keyless Entry
Chrome Wheels
Anti-Spin Differential
