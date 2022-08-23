2016 RAM Cargo Van

Sale $68,978 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 1 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8982697

8982697 Stock #: PB03179A

PB03179A VIN: 3C6URVJD0GE107726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # PB03179A

Mileage 40,111 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Diesel Fuel A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Requires Subscription WHEELS: 16" X 6.0"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.