2016 RAM Cargo Van

40,111 KM

Details Description Features

$68,978

+ tax & licensing
$68,978

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

ProMaster

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$68,978

+ taxes & licensing

40,111KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8982697
  • Stock #: PB03179A
  • VIN: 3C6URVJD0GE107726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # PB03179A
  • Mileage 40,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2016 Ram Promaster features remote keyless entry, back-up camera, rear park assist, Bluetooth, Uconnect NAV with a 5-inch screen, cloth bucket seats with heated front seats, double passenger's seat, air conditioning, cruise control, steering wheel mounted audio controls, power folding heated exterior mirrors, speed sensitive power locks, power windows with front 1-touch down, glove box, front and rear clearance lamps, 16-inch black steel wheels with covers and more! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Promaster Cargo Van with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 16" X 6.0"

