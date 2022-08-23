$68,978+ tax & licensing
855-996-3023
2016 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$68,978
- Listing ID: 8982697
- Stock #: PB03179A
- VIN: 3C6URVJD0GE107726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 40,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2016 Ram Promaster features remote keyless entry, back-up camera, rear park assist, Bluetooth, Uconnect NAV with a 5-inch screen, cloth bucket seats with heated front seats, double passenger's seat, air conditioning, cruise control, steering wheel mounted audio controls, power folding heated exterior mirrors, speed sensitive power locks, power windows with front 1-touch down, glove box, front and rear clearance lamps, 16-inch black steel wheels with covers and more! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Promaster Cargo Van with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
