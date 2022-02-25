2016 Scion tC

$16,980 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 2 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8359440

8359440 Stock #: 500477J

500477J VIN: JTKJF5C75GJ015020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 500477J

Mileage 110,210 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.