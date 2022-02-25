$16,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-538-5388
2016 Scion tC
Location
Midway Mazda
3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$16,980
- Listing ID: 8359440
- Stock #: 500477J
- VIN: JTKJF5C75GJ015020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 110,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Mechanically inspected by our Licensed Mazda Master Technicians - This vehicle is Carfax Verified, We have nothing to hide - Price subject to $395 documentation fee
Vehicle Features
