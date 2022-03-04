$28,885+ tax & licensing
$28,885
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru BRZ
Sport-tech Low KM/ Bluetooth/ Single Owner/ Local
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
54,784KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8562140
- Stock #: N502809C
- VIN: JF1ZCAC19G9603727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 54,784 KM
Vehicle Description
With its modern styling, excellent fuel economy, balanced driving feel, and charismatic engine, this Subaru BRZ is as much as you can have in a sports car. This 2016 Subaru BRZ is for sale today.
Stripped of all but what is necessary for driving enjoyment, this Subaru BRZ is a symbol of sports car purity. It's a sports coupe built for no other reason than to magnify the joy of driving for all who get behind the wheel. A performer at heart, this BRZ uses rear-wheel drive and a low-profile, compact boxer engine to its advantage for divine cornering and balanced handling that thrills at any speed. The driver-centric interior is completely focused on the driver's connection to the road. Welcome to driving paradise. This low mileage coupe has just 54,784 kms. It's alpine white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our BRZ's trim level is Sport-tech. The 2016 Subaru BRZ reminds you of everything you love about driving: the engine pushing you into the back of the seat, the confident feeling of the brakes and the connection with the steering wheel as you guide the car through the turns. This tech package BRZ comes standard with Performance-tuned suspension, a proximity key with push button start, heated front sport seats featuring anthracite black leather with black alcantara and red stitching, low-profile rear spoiler, multi-reflector halogen fog lights and automatic dual-zone climate control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Sport Tuned Suspension, Fog Lights, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Anthracite Alloy -inc: silver accents including spokes and 15-spoke design
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Climate Control
Sport tuned suspension
4.10 Axle Ratio
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder BOXER -inc: Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct and port injection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Navigation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
