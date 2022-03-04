2016 Subaru BRZ

$28,885 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 7 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8562140

8562140 Stock #: N502809C

N502809C VIN: JF1ZCAC19G9603727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 54,784 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wing Spoiler Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Anthracite Alloy -inc: silver accents including spokes and 15-spoke design Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Seating Heated Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Fixed Rear Windows Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Delay Off Interior Lighting Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Comfort Climate Control Mechanical Sport tuned suspension 4.10 Axle Ratio 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder BOXER -inc: Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct and port injection Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Additional Features Navigation 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.