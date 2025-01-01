Menu
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

58,000 KM

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

12499744

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPABC4GH320619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

2016 Subaru Crosstrek