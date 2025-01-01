$16,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
2.0i w/Touring Pkg
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
2.0i w/Touring Pkg
Location
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-727-9298
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPABC4GH320619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Highway Auto Sales
2020 GMC Canyon 4WD Denali 81,000 KM $34,800 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Auto i-ACTIV AWD 33,000 KM $21,800 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport 65,000 KM $24,800 + tax & lic
Email Highway Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales
Highway Auto Sales
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-727-XXXX(click to show)
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2016 Subaru Crosstrek