2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited Black 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT Lineartronic AWD

2016 Subaru Forester

98,450 KM

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,450KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCHCXGH522380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited Black 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC CVT Lineartronic AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2016 Subaru Forester