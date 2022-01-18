$27,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
H2H Auto Group
604-346-5151
2016 Subaru Forester
2016 Subaru Forester
i Limited
Location
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-346-5151
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
22,823KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8143783
- Stock #: H6026
- VIN: JF2SJCTC4GH496026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,823 KM
Vehicle Description
Serving you as a member of our family. Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience. Trade-in available & Financing available. Price excludes the $395 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Stock #H6026
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9