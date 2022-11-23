Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

49,646 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2.0i Limited Package

2.0i Limited Package

Location

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9422113
  • Stock #: UX462443
  • VIN: JF1GPAN61G8212145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-877-213-5474
