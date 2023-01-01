$24,016+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2016 Subaru WRX
4Dr Sport Pkg 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$24,016
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10107684
- Stock #: 24UTNA34750
- VIN: JF1VA1G65G9834750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 133,068 KM
Vehicle Description
New Battery! Fresh Oil Change! Reverse Camera! Prepare to be captivated by the WRX's striking exterior design, featuring bold lines and aggressive styling that exude confidence and command attention. Its sleek profile is complemented by aerodynamic enhancements, ensuring optimal performance and improved fuel efficiency. Under the hood, you'll find a turbocharged 2.0-liter BOXER engine, delivering an exhilarating 268 horsepower, seamlessly paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. This dynamic combination guarantees lightning-fast acceleration and precise control, allowing you to conquer every corner and stretch of open road with ease. Step inside the WRX's meticulously crafted cabin, and you'll discover a driver-focused environment designed to enhance your driving experience. Sink into the supportive sport seats, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and embrace the thrill of connectivity with the advanced infotainment system, keeping you connected to your favorite music and apps on the go. Safety is paramount, and the 2016 Subaru WRX doesn't compromise. Equipped with Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, you'll enjoy enhanced traction and stability, even in challenging road conditions. Plus, with features like a rearview camera, traction control, and an array of airbags, you can drive with peace of mind knowing you're protected. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.