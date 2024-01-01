$24,584+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport Pkg CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA97981
- Mileage 42,935 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents! Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! The 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Sport Package combines versatility and performance with a range of notable features. Its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine offers a balance of power and fuel efficiency, complemented by Subaru's renowned symmetrical all-wheel drive for enhanced traction. The Sport Package includes distinctive design elements such as a rear spoiler and gunmetal finish on the alloy wheels. Inside, the vehicle boasts a spacious cabin with comfortable seating and modern infotainment features, including a touchscreen display and smartphone integration. Safety is a priority with features like a rearview camera and Subaru's acclaimed EyeSight driver-assistance system, making the Crosstrek a reliable and stylish choice. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
