2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i Limited
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
107,951KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPANC2GH272730
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TH57908A
- Mileage 107,951 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD
Reviews:
* Manoeuvrability, feature content, fuel mileage, unflappable AWD traction and a great driving position were all reported as common owner praise-points, as were decent outward visibility, and easy entry and exit. Plentiful at-hand storage in the cabin, and overall flexibility, were rated highly as well. Braking performance is another owner-stated plus. Source: autoTRADER.ca
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek