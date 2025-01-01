Menu
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

107,951 KM

Details Description

2.0i Limited

12926084

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
107,951KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPANC2GH272730

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TH57908A
  • Mileage 107,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 2.0L 16V DOHC Lineartronic CVT AWD


Reviews:
* Manoeuvrability, feature content, fuel mileage, unflappable AWD traction and a great driving position were all reported as common owner praise-points, as were decent outward visibility, and easy entry and exit. Plentiful at-hand storage in the cabin, and overall flexibility, were rated highly as well. Braking performance is another owner-stated plus. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

