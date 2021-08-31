Menu
2016 Toyota Avalon

48,865 KM

Details Description

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2016 Toyota Avalon

2016 Toyota Avalon

Limited

2016 Toyota Avalon

Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

48,865KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7915932
  • Stock #: 22P4368A
  • VIN: 4T1BK1EB3GU203367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22P4368A
  • Mileage 48,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Non Smoker! Recent Arrival! We're pleased to offer this nice TOYOTA CERTIFIED 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited for sale with only 48,865 KMS!. This 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited is very clean, well maintained and easy to show! Key features include Push Button Start, Leather Seating Surfaces, Climate Control, Automatic transmission, Backup camera, Steering wheel controls,, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated and Cooled Front Seats and Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Power Sunroof, Qi Wireless Phone Charging , Memory Front Seats and more! Competitively priced and great value, this 2016 Toyota Avalon Limited s ready for a new owner to enjoy. All trade-ins are welcome, and flexible financing and leasing options are available. Contact us to schedule your exclusive appointment, or to find out more! This vehicle is Toyota Certified! Rest easy knowing your Certified Used Toyota will be there for you now – and down the road! From a meticulous 160-point inspection to a factory-backed coverage, Toyota's got your back. Hey, we even throw in a free tank of gas and your first oil change. Toyota Certified Ownership Benefits include:6 Month/10,000 kms Powertrain Coverage160 Point Inspection ProcessFree Carfax ReportRoadside Assistance7-day/1,500 Km Vehicle Exchange PrivilegeFull Tank of FuelFree First Oil & Filter Change Don’t delay! Call or email us today book your exclusive viewing and test drive appointment. OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lower mainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $499 Documentation Fee.Call Today 1-844-240-7833 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

