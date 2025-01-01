Menu
ONE OWNER!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Heated seats, Rear view camera, Cruise control, A/C, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, Remote trunk release and much more. This used Sedan is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles.

2016 Toyota Corolla

165,885 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT S

12815590

2016 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT S

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,885KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2GC666505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU374696A
  • Mileage 165,885 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Heated seats, Rear view camera, Cruise control, A/C, Power windows, Power locks, Power mirrors, Remote trunk release and much more. This used Sedan is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$15,800

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2016 Toyota Corolla