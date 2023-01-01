$37,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Highlander
LE - Bluetooth
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
94,845KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10226595
- Stock #: 18270B
- VIN: 5TDBKRFH3GS314527
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 94,845 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Highlander's trim level is LE. The Highlander LE offers style, comfort and convenience for your active family. It comes loaded with features like 18 inch aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, a 6.1 inch colour display screen, 6 speaker audio system, Bluetooth capability, air conditioning, a back-up camera, dual zone manual climate control and 8 standard air bags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
