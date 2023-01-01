2016 Toyota Highlander

$37,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 8 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10226595

10226595 Stock #: 18270B

18270B VIN: 5TDBKRFH3GS314527

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 18270B

Mileage 94,845 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Rear View Camera Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.