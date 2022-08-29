$37,288+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2016 Toyota Highlander
LTD AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$37,288
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9027901
- Stock #: 24UEBA41272
- VIN: 5TDDKRFH2GS241272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UEBA41272
- Mileage 67,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for ultra-reliable cost-effective family transportation? How about historically one of the best-selling sport utilities on the market? Check out this fantastic new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re excited to present this gorgeous OpenRoad Certified 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD! With very low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a flawless claim-free accident history, this immaculate 2016 Highlander Limited has been maintained in extraordinary condition throughout! Equipped Toyota’s legendary with 3.5L DOHC VVT V6 gasoline engine producing 270 Hp with 248 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed automatic transmission with Dynamic Torque Control AWD this 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited is ready to take you and your whole family on all your back country family adventures while hauling your 5,000 lbs trailer or boat! Features include: 19” alloy wheels, Audio Plus w/ Remote, 7” display, power panoramic glass moonroof, heated/ventilated leather 8-way power driver and 4-way power passenger seat, anti-theft system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio/cruise controls, power liftgate, LED fog lamps, Bluetooth connectivity, premium JBL Audio with 12 speakers, navigation, and much more! To truly witness the incredible value that this magnificent 2016 Toyota Highlander Limited AWD represents in this pristine condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.