2016 Toyota Highlander

75,144 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE - Navigation - Sunroof

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE - Navigation - Sunroof

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,144KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9372466
  Stock #: 18720
  VIN: 5TDJKRFH1GS277473

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18720
  • Mileage 75,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Did you know that all 2016 Highlander's feature a standard backup camera to make backing in or backing out of tight parking spaces much easier? This 2016 Toyota Highlander is for sale today.

Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 75,144 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Go wherever your imagination leads in this impressive Highlander XLE. It blends utility and style with contemporary features like an integrated AVN premium navigation system, a power sunroof, power liftgate and built in roof rack, front fog lamps, an 8 inch colour display screen, advanced voice recognition with bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats with leather and SofTex seat surfaces, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear view camera and Toyota's smart key system with push button start plus a lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Power Tailgate

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

