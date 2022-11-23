$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2016 Toyota Highlander
2016 Toyota Highlander
XLE - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
75,144KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9372466
- Stock #: 18720
- VIN: 5TDJKRFH1GS277473
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 18720
- Mileage 75,144 KM
Vehicle Description
Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 75,144 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Go wherever your imagination leads in this impressive Highlander XLE. It blends utility and style with contemporary features like an integrated AVN premium navigation system, a power sunroof, power liftgate and built in roof rack, front fog lamps, an 8 inch colour display screen, advanced voice recognition with bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats with leather and SofTex seat surfaces, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear view camera and Toyota's smart key system with push button start plus a lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2