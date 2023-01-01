Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Prius

134,938 KM

Details Description Features

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Prius

2016 Toyota Prius

c Technology

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Prius

c Technology

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10353252
  2. 10353252
  3. 10353252
Contact Seller

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10353252
  • Stock #: 5937
  • VIN: JTDKDTB30G1117720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 134,938 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL CAR!! LOW KMS!! Options include: Heated leatherseats, Keep lane assist, Back up camera and much more. This used 2016 Prius Cis now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazinglocal vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and allservicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee,14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of ourpre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Prius C is also available atspecial financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? Youcan TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P195/50R16

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Heated Front Bucket Seats

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Safety

Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Security

Anti-Theft

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Leatherette Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Softex Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD
Engine:1.5L Atkinson Cycle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2021 Subaru Outback ...
 55,355 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester...
 25,572 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 40,184 KM
$26,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory