$24,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-768-6885
2016 Toyota Prius
2016 Toyota Prius
c Technology
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
133,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10353258
- Stock #: 5939
- VIN: JTDKDTB30G1117782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 133,285 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P195/50R16
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Safety
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Security
Anti-Theft
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Hydraulic lift
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Softex Synthetic Leather Seat Trim
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD
Engine:1.5L Atkinson Cycle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9