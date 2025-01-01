Menu
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm

2016 Toyota Prius

145,798 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Prius

c Four

12200725

2016 Toyota Prius

c Four

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,798KM
VIN JTDKDTB30G1125722

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 125722
  • Mileage 145,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Cover
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Regenerative braking system
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Front fog lights: LED
Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Rear brake type: drum
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Infotainment: Entune
Starter type: motor/generator
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Infotainment screen size: 6.1 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in.
Wheel spokes: 8
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Seat cushion airbags: dual front
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning / audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Yelp
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Internet radio app: Gracenote / iHeartRadio / Pandora / Slacker
Headlights: auto delay off / LED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

