Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr SE

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-727-9298

  1. 1686349662
  2. 1686349664
  3. 1686349666
  4. 1686349669
  5. 1686349671
  6. 1686349673
  7. 1686349675
  8. 1686349677
  9. 1686349679
  10. 1686349680
  11. 1686349682
  12. 1686349684
  13. 1686349686
  14. 1686349688
  15. 1686349690
  16. 1686349692
  17. 1686349693
  18. 1686349695
  19. 1686349697
  20. 1686349699
  21. 1686349701
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049103
  • Stock #: 7191
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV7GW537191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695

highway auto sales 16144 -84 avenue surrey bc v4n0v9

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

2016 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 93,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Highland...
 79,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru Forester...
 29,000 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory