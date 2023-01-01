$21,800+ tax & licensing
$21,800
+ taxes & licensing
Highway Auto Sales
604-727-9298
2016 Toyota RAV4
FWD 4dr LE
Location
16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
32,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10610613
- Stock #: 8224
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV4GW248224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE
DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695
highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0v9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
