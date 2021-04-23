2016 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 9 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7019237

7019237 Stock #: 21V1567A

21V1567A VIN: 2T3BFREV4GW501687

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 196,975 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.