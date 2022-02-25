$31,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-768-6885
2016 Toyota RAV4
Limited - AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
$31,500
- Listing ID: 8418279
- Stock #: 5819
- VIN: 2T3DFREVXGW533973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,580 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCALCAR!! Options include: Leather Seats, AWD, Sun Roof, Heated Seats, Back up camera, Power Lift Gate and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Rav 4 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Vehicle Features
