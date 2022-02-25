Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

58,580 KM

Details Description Features

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited - AWD

2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited - AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 8418279
  2. 8418279
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

58,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8418279
  • Stock #: 5819
  • VIN: 2T3DFREVXGW533973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,580 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCALCAR!! Options include: Leather Seats, AWD, Sun Roof, Heated Seats, Back up camera, Power Lift Gate and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Rav 4 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Hubcaps
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season
Wheels: 18' Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

