Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade combines bold styling with performance-oriented features for a more refined on-road experience. Distinctive elements include a body-colour grille, bumpers, mirrors, and door handles, complemented by a hood scoop. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 265/65R17 tires and features a sport-tuned Bilstein suspension for improved handling. Additional highlights include a stainless-steel exhaust tip, TRD-embroidered seats, and a 400-watt power inverter conveniently located in the bed. Offered in the 4WD configuration, this upgrade package enhances the Tacoma’s everyday usability while delivering a sporty, distinctive appearance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2016 Toyota Tacoma

175,950 KM

Details Description Features

$32,969

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Watch This Vehicle
12845383

2016 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12845383
  2. 12845383
  3. 12845383
  4. 12845383
  5. 12845383
  6. 12845383
  7. 12845383
  8. 12845383
  9. 12845383
  10. 12845383
  11. 12845383
  12. 12845383
  13. 12845383
  14. 12845383
  15. 12845383
  16. 12845383
  17. 12845383
  18. 12845383
  19. 12845383
  20. 12845383
  21. 12845383
  22. 12845383
  23. 12845383
  24. 12845383
  25. 12845383
  26. 12845383
Contact Seller

$32,969

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,950KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN9GX008807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA08807
  • Mileage 175,950 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade combines bold styling with performance-oriented features for a more refined on-road experience. Distinctive elements include a body-colour grille, bumpers, mirrors, and door handles, complemented by a hood scoop. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 265/65R17 tires and features a sport-tuned Bilstein suspension for improved handling. Additional highlights include a stainless-steel exhaust tip, TRD-embroidered seats, and a 400-watt power inverter conveniently located in the bed. Offered in the 4WD configuration, this upgrade package enhances the Tacoma’s everyday usability while delivering a sporty, distinctive appearance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD 28,254 KM $28,996 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota 4Runner 51,994 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota 4Runner 76,810 KM $55,598 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,969

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2016 Toyota Tacoma