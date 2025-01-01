$32,969+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$32,969
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA08807
- Mileage 175,950 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade combines bold styling with performance-oriented features for a more refined on-road experience. Distinctive elements include a body-colour grille, bumpers, mirrors, and door handles, complemented by a hood scoop. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 265/65R17 tires and features a sport-tuned Bilstein suspension for improved handling. Additional highlights include a stainless-steel exhaust tip, TRD-embroidered seats, and a 400-watt power inverter conveniently located in the bed. Offered in the 4WD configuration, this upgrade package enhances the Tacoma’s everyday usability while delivering a sporty, distinctive appearance. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
