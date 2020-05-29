+ taxes & licensing
WE'RE STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store.
We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
Hitch up and hit the road with the Tacoma's impressive towing capacity. This 2016 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
The 2016 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability and offers the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck is essentially all new, with new exterior styling, improved engine performance, and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it, and keep you comfortable no matter what the terrain, offering comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 94,992 kms. It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport. The Tacoma TRD Sport shows its athletic side with the addition of a hood scoop, 17 inch aluminum alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension. Additionally features like a 7 inch display screen with a rear view camera and bluetooth wireless charging amp up your enjoyment of the great outdoors.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
