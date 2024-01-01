Menu
Recent Arrival! 2016 Toyota Yaris Red 1.5L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic FWD

Certified. Toyota Details:

 * 24-hour Roadside Assistance
 * 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
 * Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
 * 160-point inspection
 * 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
 * Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 6.49%, 36 months - 6.99%, 48 months - 7.25%, 60 months - 7.55%, 72 months - 7.70%


Reviews:
 * The Yaris Hatchback is highly rated for maneuverability, brand reputation, fuel efficiency, and flexibility. Many owners report that the cabin is larger than expected, given the overall size of the vehicle, and most enjoy ride quality on par with a larger car. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MYDLBYV6GY100867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2016 Toyota Yaris Red 1.5L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic FWD


Certified. Toyota Details:

* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 160-point inspection
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 6.49%, 36 months - 6.99%, 48 months - 7.25%, 60 months - 7.55%, 72 months - 7.70%


Reviews:
* The Yaris Hatchback is highly rated for maneuverability, brand reputation, fuel efficiency, and flexibility. Many owners report that the cabin is larger than expected, given the overall size of the vehicle, and most enjoy ride quality on par with a larger car. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

