$17,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Yaris
BASE
2016 Toyota Yaris
BASE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MYDLBYV6GY100867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2016 Toyota Yaris Red 1.5L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Certified. Toyota Details:
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / FREE tank of gas / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 160-point inspection
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* Through Toyota Financial Services, you can take advantage of our special Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Rates. 24 months - 6.49%, 36 months - 6.99%, 48 months - 7.25%, 60 months - 7.55%, 72 months - 7.70%
Reviews:
* The Yaris Hatchback is highly rated for maneuverability, brand reputation, fuel efficiency, and flexibility. Many owners report that the cabin is larger than expected, given the overall size of the vehicle, and most enjoy ride quality on par with a larger car. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$17,000
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2016 Toyota Yaris