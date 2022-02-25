Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

69,988 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

2016 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Trendline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8271675
  • Stock #: NS048715A
  • VIN: 3VW117AU0GM070355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

