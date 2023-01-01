$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2016 Volkswagen Golf
2016 Volkswagen Golf
e-Golf SE
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9461515
- Stock #: VW1596B
- VIN: WVWKP7AU9GW915225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8