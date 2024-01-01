$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0 TSI DSG FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H3759
- Mileage 159,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0 TSI DSG, available now at H2H Auto Group. This white beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With 159,385km on the odometer, this Jetta has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.
Step inside and be greeted by a comfortable and well-appointed cabin featuring leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Stay connected on the go with features like satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a backup camera. This Jetta also comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, providing you with peace of mind on every journey.
Here are five features of this Jetta that are sure to make you smile:
- Heated front seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Backup camera: Navigate tight parking spots with ease.
- Leather steering wheel: Enjoy a luxurious feel and enhanced grip.
- Satellite radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music and entertainment options.
- Keyless entry and start: Unlock and start your Jetta with just a touch of a button.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
