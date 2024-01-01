Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0 TSI DSG, available now at H2H Auto Group. This white beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With 159,385km on the odometer, this Jetta has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by a comfortable and well-appointed cabin featuring leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Stay connected on the go with features like satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a backup camera. This Jetta also comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, providing you with peace of mind on every journey.</p><p>Here are five features of this Jetta that are sure to make you smile:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated front seats</strong>: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Backup camera</strong>: Navigate tight parking spots with ease.</li><li><strong>Leather steering wheel</strong>: Enjoy a luxurious feel and enhanced grip.</li><li><strong>Satellite radio</strong>: Enjoy a wide variety of music and entertainment options.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry and start</strong>: Unlock and start your Jetta with just a touch of a button.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 159,385 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0 TSI DSG, available now at H2H Auto Group. This white beauty boasts a 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. With 159,385km on the odometer, this Jetta has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.

Step inside and be greeted by a comfortable and well-appointed cabin featuring leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Stay connected on the go with features like satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a backup camera. This Jetta also comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, providing you with peace of mind on every journey.

Here are five features of this Jetta that are sure to make you smile:

  • Heated front seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
  • Backup camera: Navigate tight parking spots with ease.
  • Leather steering wheel: Enjoy a luxurious feel and enhanced grip.
  • Satellite radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music and entertainment options.
  • Keyless entry and start: Unlock and start your Jetta with just a touch of a button.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2016 Volkswagen Jetta