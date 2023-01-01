Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

110,588 KM

Details Features

$19,996

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

1.4 TSI Comfortline *COMFORTLINE*

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

110,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9589402
  • Stock #: VW1640
  • VIN: 3VWD67AJ8GM213430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,588 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

