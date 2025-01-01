Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

110,106 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

12629598

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,106KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGJV7AXXGW581133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,106 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan