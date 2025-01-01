$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline *LOW KMS*LEATHER INTERIOR*SUNROOF*
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline *LOW KMS*LEATHER INTERIOR*SUNROOF*
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,121KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX2GW081757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VW2106A
- Mileage 86,121 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan