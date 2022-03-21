Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

67,016 KM

Details Description

$26,788

+ tax & licensing
$26,788

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$26,788

+ taxes & licensing

67,016KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8673605
  • Stock #: 22V0359A
  • VIN: WVGJV7AXXGW503211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22V0359A
  • Mileage 67,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a gander at this gorgeous new arrival! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is excited to present this gorgeous locally owned and meticulously dealer-serviced 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a flawless declaration-free accident history, this spectacular OpenRoad Certified 2016 Tiguan Highline has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! Equipped with VW's legendary 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine providing 200 Hp and 207 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed automatic transmission and Volkswagen's torque vectoring 4Motion All-Wheel Drive system, this SUVW provides you the confidence of complete control under any road or weather conditions. Features include: premium audio with 8 speakers, power tilt/slide panoramic glass sunroof, Kessey keyless entry with push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, rearview camera, power heated front seats, 16” alloy wheels, auto-dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, and much more! To truly witness the incredible value that this pristine 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline represents, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

