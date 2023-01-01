$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
SK Automarket
604-542-4970
2016 Volvo V60
2016 Volvo V60
T5, AWD, CROSS COUNTRY, LOADED, INSP, BCAA MBSHP, WARR, FINANCE!
Location
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-542-4970
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
85,389KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9625546
- Stock #: 25689A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to the Automarket, your community car dealership of "YES". We have the only V60 Cross Country in BC. This is a loaded Premier Edition with all of the safety features you love about Volvo:
Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Telephone, City Safety Package, Pre-Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Power Glass Moonroof and Heated Power Leather Seats. This Volvo also comes with 4 Excellent Winter Tires on Rims. This is a Local Car with No accident declarations. Having been fully inspected, we know that the Brakes are 90New in Front and 80% New in the rear and the Tires are New in Front and 90% new in the Rear. The Winters are nearly new as well.
2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER’S CELL 604-649-0565
We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
“WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES”
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
- ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
- IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
- EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
- EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
- EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY
- EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
- EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
- DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
- 36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
- A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
- RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
- MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
- MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
- COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC
This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From SK Automarket
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
SK Automarket
104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2