2016 Volvo XC90

$39,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 8 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8983372

8983372 Stock #: U3441

U3441 VIN: YV4A22PM3G1076333

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,873 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.