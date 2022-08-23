Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volvo XC90

103,873 KM

Details Description

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 R-Design

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 R-Design

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

103,873KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8983372
  • Stock #: U3441
  • VIN: YV4A22PM3G1076333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Has Vision package, 22' wheels, 2nd row center booster seat and much more! Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2020 Volvo XC90 T6 I...
 41,829 KM
$69,990 + tax & lic
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 R...
 103,873 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru WRX
14,258 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory