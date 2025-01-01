$20,688+ taxes & licensing
PREMIUM
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$20,688
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Greystone Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA01318
- Mileage 84,630 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Acura ILX Premium features a 2.4L direct-injection 4-cylinder engine producing 201 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and paddle shifters. It includes Jewel Eye LED headlights, LED taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, and heated power mirrors. The interior offers perforated leather-trimmed seats, heated power front seats with driver memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. Technology highlights include an 8-inch upper display, a 7-inch touchscreen, a premium audio system with subwoofer, satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, a multi-angle rearview camera, and safety features like blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
604-531-2916
604-531-2916