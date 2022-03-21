Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura ILX

33,034 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
2017 Acura ILX

2017 Acura ILX

A-SPEC, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura ILX

A-SPEC, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,034KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8703818
  • Stock #: AA2285
  • VIN: 19UDE2F81HA801152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2285
  • Mileage 33,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, A-Spec, 2.4L 4 cyl, 8 spd trans, remote entrry, remote start, moonroof, power heated front seats, bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, traction control, fog lamps, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

2019 Ford F-150 LOCA...
 54,450 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Accide...
 118,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 8,819 KM
$71,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Call Dealer

604-496-XXXX

(click to show)

604-496-5123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory