$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-496-5123
2017 Acura ILX
A-SPEC, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8703818
- Stock #: AA2285
- VIN: 19UDE2F81HA801152
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA2285
- Mileage 33,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, accident free, A-Spec, 2.4L 4 cyl, 8 spd trans, remote entrry, remote start, moonroof, power heated front seats, bluetooth, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, traction control, fog lamps, aluminum wheels and much more to enjoy.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.