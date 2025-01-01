Menu
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm

2017 Audi Q3

99,938 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q3

2.0T quattro Premium

12405015

2017 Audi Q3

2.0T quattro Premium

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,938KM
VIN WA1ECCFS1HR003661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 003661
  • Mileage 99,938 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Watts: 180
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Alternator: 140 amps
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power / reverse gear tilt
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / HID/Xenon / wiper activated
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / with washer

2017 Audi Q3