2017 Audi Q7

59,172 KM

Details Description Features

$48,885

+ tax & licensing
$48,885

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T quattro Technik Accident Free/ Leather/ Sunroof/ Navi

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T quattro Technik Accident Free/ Leather/ Sunroof/ Navi

Location

Langley Chrysler

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

778-726-0815

$48,885

+ taxes & licensing

59,172KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8038234
  • Stock #: M202796A
  • VIN: WA1WAAF76HD001086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package!

This Audi Q7 has a finely detailed, tech-savvy interior and serious agility making it one of the most competitive luxury crossovers in its class. This 2017 Audi Q7 is for sale today.

When designing this Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This SUV has 59,172 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Q7's trim level is 3.0T quattro Technik. This range-topping Audi Q7 Technik delivers everything you could want in a luxury SUV. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 19-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, dual-zone front and rear automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, blind spot assist, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
5 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
19 Speakers
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
85 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Audi pre sense basic
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Collision Warning-Front
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
558w Regular Amplifier
35-30-35 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
3.204 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.0L TFSI V6 333 HP
GVWR: 2,980 kgs (6,570 lbs)
1367# Maximum Payload
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

