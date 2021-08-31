2017 Audi Q7

$48,885 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 1 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8038234

8038234 Stock #: M202796A

M202796A VIN: WA1WAAF76HD001086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,172 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Compass Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 5 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio 19 Speakers Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 85 L Fuel Tank Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks Audi pre sense basic SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors Audi side assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Rear Collision Warning-Front Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Metal-look grille LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Spare Tire Mobility Kit Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Additional Features Navigation Power Tailgate Premium Sound Package Front And Rear Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake 558w Regular Amplifier 35-30-35 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 3.204 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.0L TFSI V6 333 HP GVWR: 2,980 kgs (6,570 lbs) 1367# Maximum Payload Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.