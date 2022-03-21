Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi Q7

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-542-4970

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik S-Line, NEW COND, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSP, BCAA MEMBERHSIP

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik S-Line, NEW COND, FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSP, BCAA MEMBERHSIP

Location

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-542-4970

  1. 8810177
  2. 8810177
  3. 8810177
  4. 8810177
  5. 8810177
  6. 8810177
  7. 8810177
  8. 8810177
  9. 8810177
  10. 8810177
  11. 8810177
  12. 8810177
  13. 8810177
  14. 8810177
  15. 8810177
  16. 8810177
  17. 8810177
  18. 8810177
  19. 8810177
  20. 8810177
  21. 8810177
  22. 8810177
  23. 8810177
  24. 8810177
  25. 8810177
  26. 8810177
  27. 8810177
  28. 8810177
  29. 8810177
  30. 8810177
  31. 8810177
  32. 8810177
  33. 8810177
  34. 8810177
  35. 8810177
  36. 8810177
  37. 8810177
  38. 8810177
  39. 8810177
  40. 8810177
  41. 8810177
  42. 8810177
  43. 8810177
  44. 8810177
  45. 8810177
  46. 8810177
  47. 8810177
  48. 8810177
  49. 8810177
  50. 8810177
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8810177
  • Stock #: 25465
  • VIN: WA1WAAF77HD056839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, ONE OWNER, NO CLAIMS, AUDI CARE PLUS SERVICED! IMMACULATE CONDITION BOPTH INSIDE & OUT. FINANCING, WARRANTY, INSPECTED, SERVICED, BCAA MEMBERSHIP!

Welcome to the Automarket, your SUV dealership of YES". We have a like new Q7 Technik with every option including driver Assistance. This is a One Owner Local SUV with no claims ever!. Previous owner left the country and sold us the vehicle prior to leaving. Originally purchased with Audi Care Plus, so service was done on schedule always at Audi Richmond. We just brought the vehicle in for it's last service and inspection. The oil is new, the brakes are 90% new on the front and the rear and the tires aree 75% new on all 4 corners. There are no marks on this SUV either on the Outside or the Inside. 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS PARKED
WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER’S CELL 604-649-0565
 
 We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
 What ever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.
“WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES”
ADDITIONAL BENFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:
ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE FINANCE COMPANIES
IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
EVRY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR  SECURITY
EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA
MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
COMMITTED CONTRIBUTER TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

This vehicle has been Fully Inspected, Certified and Qualifies for Our Free Extended Warranty.Don't forget to ask about our Great Finance and Lease Rates. We also have a Options for Buy Here Pay Here and Lease to Own for Good Customers in Bad Situations. 2 locations to help you, White Rock and Langley. Be sure to call before you come to confirm the vehicles location and availability or look us up at www.automarketsales.com. White Rock 604-542-4970 and Langley 604-533-1310. Serving Surrey, Delta, Langley, Richmond, Vancouver, all of BC and western Canada. Financing & leasing available. CALL SK AUTOMARKET LTD. 6045424970. Call us toll-free at 1 877 813-6807. $495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SK Automarket

2017 Dodge Journey S...
 101,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 50,000 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Beet...
 44,000 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email SK Automarket

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

104-3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-542-XXXX

(click to show)

604-542-4970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory