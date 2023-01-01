$38,999+ tax & licensing
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2017 Audi Q7
2017 Audi Q7
3.0T Progressiv
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
87,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Listing ID: 9843158
Stock #: VW1582A
VIN: WA1AAAF76HD028122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # VW1582A
- Mileage 87,444 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8