2017 Audi Q7

87,444 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

3.0T Progressiv

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

87,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843158
  • Stock #: VW1582A
  • VIN: WA1AAAF76HD028122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,444 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

