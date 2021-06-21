Menu
2017 BMW X1

63,423 KM

Details Description

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Surrey Mitsubishi

604-498-2888

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i Premium Pkg

2017 BMW X1

xDrive28i Premium Pkg

Location

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

604-498-2888

Sale

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

63,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7347083
  • Stock #: UTF76777
  • VIN: WBXHT3C37H5F76777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,423 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW won't be on the lot long! Arriving fully equipped with the latest luxury, powertrain and technological innovations! Top features include power front seats, turn signal indicator mirrors, a roof rack, and seat memory. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive! At Surrey Mitsubishi all vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians, professionally detailed, and come with Carfax report and lien report.Shop with confidence at Surrey Mitsubishi and see why we are greater Vancouver's number one car superstore! We take all trades and offer financing for everyone! All prices are plus $695 prep fee, $159 wheel lock fee, $395 doc fee, finance fees may apply. All credit is cod. See Dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

Surrey Mitsubishi

13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9

