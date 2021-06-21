2017 BMW X1

+ taxes & licensing
604-498-2888
13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9
604-498-2888
+ taxes & licensing
This BMW won't be on the lot long! Arriving fully equipped with the latest luxury, powertrain and technological innovations! Top features include power front seats, turn signal indicator mirrors, a roof rack, and seat memory. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive! At Surrey Mitsubishi all vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians, professionally detailed, and come with Carfax report and lien report.Shop with confidence at Surrey Mitsubishi and see why we are greater Vancouver's number one car superstore! We take all trades and offer financing for everyone! All prices are plus $695 prep fee, $159 wheel lock fee, $395 doc fee, finance fees may apply. All credit is cod. See Dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
13820 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1W9