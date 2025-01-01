Menu
2017 BMW X5

155,351 KM

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i

12816133

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,351KM
VIN 5UXKR0C39H0V78600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Dash trim: wood
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Hard drive: 20GB
Alternator: 210 amps
Grille color: silver
Window trim: aluminum
Front fog lights: LED
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Infotainment screen size: 10.2 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Roof rails: aluminum
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Door trim: leatherette / wood
Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Armrests: rear center folding with storage / rear center with cupholders
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / tilt/slide
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / in floor / sunglasses holder
Rocker panel color: black / chrome accents
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Interior accents: aluminum / woodgrain
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Taillights: adaptive / LED
Driver seat power adjustments: 14 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 14 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / HID/Xenon / self-leveling / wiper activated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

